New Delhi [India], August 6 (ANI): The Supreme Court has directed the Commissioner of Delhi Police to take necessary steps to ensure that the award of costs is duly enforced, which shall be recovered as arrears of land revenue, from the man who filed a motivated and publicity stunt petition.

A Bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and JB Pardiwala directed the Commissioner of Delhi Police to take necessary steps to ensure that the order of the Court in regard to the award of costs is duly enforced.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh: 61 Residents Died of Unknown Illness in Sukma District in Couple of Years, Claim Locals; Authorities Begin Probe.

The Supreme Court had on August 24, 2017, dismissed a petition filed by Swami Om (now deceased) and Mukesh Jain observing that the petition challenging the appointment of then Chief Justice of India, Dipak Misra was a purely motivated and publicity stunt, and needs to be deprecated in unequivocal terms, in such a manner that persons similarly situated as the petitioners are not encouraged to follow the practice adopted by the petitioners herein. The Court had imposed a cost of Rs 10 lakh each against the petitioners.

Mukesh Jain, had claimed in his petition as an engineer from IIT Roorkee (in Hindi medium) and has a factory wherein he is carrying on an aluminium-related industry.

Also Read | ISRO To Launch Rs 50 Crores Worth 'SSLV Rocket' To Celebrate India's 75 Years of Independence.

The Court on Friday noted that the report of the District and Sessions Judge, Cuttack dated July 12, 2022, stated that the Superintendent of Police, Cuttack district had returned the bailable warrant of arrest on the ground that the detailed address of Mukesh Jain was not mentioned.

An additional affidavit dated May 25, 2022, has been filed by Mukesh Jain disclosing his address in Delhi as well as his mobile number.

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati stated that the Commissioner of Delhi Police shall now take necessary steps to ensure that the order of this Court in regard to the award of costs is duly enforced which shall be recovered as arrears of land revenue.

The Court directed the commissioner to take steps and file a status report of compliance thereafter within a period of three months.

The Court listed the matter for further hearing on November 7. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)