New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to Souvik Bhattacharya, son of Trinamool Congress leader Manik Bhattacharya, in the alleged teacher recruitment irregularities case in West Bengal

A bench of justices, Bela M Trivedi and Pankaj Mithal, directed the release of Souvik Bhattacharya on bail.

Also Read | Ashwini Vaishnaw To Inaugurate First-Ever 'Made in India' Indus Appstore Based on Android App Store: Report.

The court was hearing the bail plea of Souvik Bhattacharya.

Both Manik Bhattacharya and his son Souvik are facing probes in matters connected to alleged irregularities in teacher recruitment in West Bengal.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Development Projects Worth Rs 17,000 Crore in Rajasthan, Says 'Double Engine Government Working Fast' (Watch Video).

Meanwhile, a team of the Enforcement Directorate conducted raids on close associates of former West Bengal education minister and jailed ruling Trinamool Congress leader Partha Chatterjee in Kolkata, as per sources.

Sources said that raids were conducted in connection with the teacher recruitment scam at multiple locations.

In 2022, Partha Chatterjee was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the School Service Commission (SSC) scam in West Bengal on July 23.

The arrest of Chatterjee followed Rs 21 crore in cash and jewellery worth above Rs 1 crore being recovered from the Kolkata residence of Arpita Mukherjee, a close aide of the former education minister. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)