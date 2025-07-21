Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 21 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to dismiss the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) plea seeking investigation against his wife BM Parvathi in connection with the alleged irregularities with regard to illegal land allotments by Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), calling it a "resounding slap of justice on the face of the Central Government."

In a social media post on X, the Karnataka Chief Minister said, "The Supreme Court's historic order dismissing the ED's appeal to investigate my wife, Mrs. Parvati, in the matter of MUDA site allocation is a resounding slap of justice on the face of the Central Government."

"I humbly welcome the order of the Honorable Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, B.R. Gavai, and Justice K. Vinodchandra. Throughout my long political career, I have always bowed to the Constitution and the law of the land. This belief has been upheld and protected by the Supreme Court's order," Siddaramaiah stated.

Accusing the BJP and its allies of misusing central investigative agencies such as ED, CBI, the Karnataka Chief Minister said that the fabricated case had caused "immense harassment and mental distress."

His social media post read, "The Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies, unable to confront me politically, have misused constitutional investigative agencies like the CBI and ED to fabricate a false case against my wife, causing immense harassment. The mental distress inflicted on me and my family by this is something I can never forget."

"The words from the depths of my heart have been echoed by the Honorable Chief Justice Gavai of the Supreme Court. "Political battles should be fought with voters, not by misusing constitutional institutions like the Enforcement Directorate," their words reflect the opinion of every conscientious Indian who believes in the Constitution," it added.

Reiterating his allegations, the Chief Minister said that this verdict brings "solace to all such victims" who had suffered BJP's misuse.

Siddaramaiah urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to take note of the order and end the political misuse of central institutions. He also demanded a public apology from state BJP and JD(S) leaders who had levelled allegations against him and his family in connection with the MUDA case.

Siddaramaiah said, "For the past 10-11 years, the Central Government and the BJP's misuse of IT, CBI, and ED for political vendetta has caused suffering to many, and this verdict brings solace to all such victims while instilling confidence in the judicial system."

"Following this eye-opening order from the Supreme Court, I hope Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah will wake up, stop the misuse of constitutional institutions like IT, CBI, and ED, grant them the autonomy they deserve, and atone for their sins. If the BJP and JDS leaders in the state, who have been making baseless allegations against me and my family regarding the MUDA case, have even a shred of dignity or honor left, they should immediately apologize publicly for their mistakes," he said.

On Monday, the Supreme Court has dismissed a plea filed by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) challenging Karnataka High Courts' decision in having set aside probe against B.M. Parvathi, the wife of Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah in connection with the alleged irregularities with regard to illegal land allotments by Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

A bench of Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai and K. Vinod Chandran refused to entertain ED's plea by orally stating "Let political battles be fought amongst the electorate. Why are you (ED) being used for it." (ANI)

