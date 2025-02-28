New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a plea regarding the stampede that took place at the New Delhi Railway Station on February 15.

The petitioners Anand Legal Aid Forum Trust told a bench of Justices B.R. Gavai and Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra that the railway administration is hiding the actual number of deaths, which had been reported as 18.

Further, the petitioners told the Court that as per eye-witnesses, there were around 200 deaths during the stampede and compensation (ex gratia payments) had not been made to many victims' families. They also sought a CBI investigation against railway officials.

The Court asked whether the petitioner is claiming that the State government is completely neglecting the issue and what was the proof of the alleged claim of 200 deaths.

The Court further asked the petitioners whether they have come across any such incidents where the family members of deceased victims have claimed that they have not received ex gratia. After hearing the petitioners' counsel briefly, the Court dismissed the plea.

"Let the persons who are affected approach the court", the Court remarked.

Advocate Abhijeet Anand appeared for the petitioner, Anand Legal Aid Forum Trust.

On February 15, there was a stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station that claimed the lives of 18 people. The tragedy occurred at 10 p.m. as lakhs of devotees were heading to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh 2025 festival, causing significant overcrowding at the station.

Indian Railways announced compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the families of the deceased, Rs 2.5 lakh for the seriously injured, and Rs 1 lakh for those with minor injuries. After the incident, Railway authorities further appointed a high-level committee to probe the matter.

The Ministry of Railways is also setting up permanent holding areas at around 60 railway stations across the country which are prone to crowd congestion.

According to ministry sources, this decision is part of a broader strategy to manage the large crowds that frequently gather at busy railway stations, ensuring smoother transit and reducing congestion-related issues. (ANI)

