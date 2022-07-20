New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) The Supreme Court Wednesday dismissed the plea filed by the Maharashtra government seeking a review of its order transferring the probe to the CBI against former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh over allegations of misconduct and corruption.

A bench of Justices S K Kaul and M M Sundresh said the order does not suffer from any error apparent warranting its reconsideration.

Also Read | Mohammed Zubair Case: ‘How Can We Tell a Journalist Not To Write, Lawyer Not To Argue', SC on Bail Conditions for Alt News Co-Founder.

"Application seeking permission for an oral hearing is rejected. We have perused the Review Petition and record of the Criminal Appeal and are convinced that the order of which review has been sought, does not suffer from any error apparent warranting its reconsideration. Accordingly, the Review petition is dismissed," the bench said.

The apex court on March 24 had transferred to CBI the investigation against Singh saying "a very murky affair is going on amid echelons of power". PTI PKS

Also Read | EPFO Adds 16.82 Lakh Net Subscribers in May 2022.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)