New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Thursday declined a plea filed by students seeking directions to CBSE and ICSE to hold Term I exams for Classes X and XII in a hybrid manner.

The Bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and CT Ravikumar dismissed the petition of the students stating that the exams of CBSE have already commenced on November 16 and refused to interfere with the process.

The Bench in its order said, "As the exam has commenced on November 16, it will be inappropriate to intervene now and disturb the entire process. At this belated stage, the petition cannot be entertained. We hope and trust that all the precautions will be taken by the authorities and COVID-19 SOP will be adhered to."

It also took into note that the ICSE term exams will commence from November 22.

The Bench was hearing a petition filed by some students challenging the revised examination schedule directing the exams to be conducted in offline mode only instead of adopting the Hybrid mode.

Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta, appearing for the CBSE, assured the apex court that adequate arrangements have been taken regarding COVID-19 and the exam centres have been increased to 15,000 from 6,500 of last year to ensure more social distancing and less travel time.

Now only 12 students will sit in a centre, as opposed to 40 students earlier, Mehta told the Bench, adding that the exam time has been reduced from three hours to 90 minutes.

He further contended that nearly 34 lakh students are appearing for the exams and to alter the mode of exam now will be tough.

Senior advocate Sanjay Hegde, appearing for the petitioners' students, argued that all they seek is a hybrid option, as the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic is not yet over. (ANI)

