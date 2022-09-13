New Delhi [India], September 13 (ANI): Supreme Court dismissed the petition of former CM and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader O Panneerselvam against the Madurai High Court order of handing over the key of AIADMK headquarters to the party's interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami.

On July 11, amid the clashes between the Palaniswami (EPS) and Panneerselvam (OPS) factions, the party's headquarters was locked and sealed by the RDO.

Both leaders then approached the High Court against the revenue department order. The High Court had directed the revenue officials to hand over the possession of the party headquarters to EPS while noting that OPS had been expelled from AIADMK.

Challenging the High Court's order Panneerselvam moved to the Supreme Court.Senior advocate Shekhar Naphade, appearing for OPS, contended before the bench that he continues to be the coordinator and so, he should continue to have access to the office.

Allowing the plea by EPS, the Madras High Court on July 20 directed the RDO to hand over the keys of the headquarters to EPS and the police to provide necessary protection to ensure that no untoward incident takes place.

In its General Council meeting held on July 11, the dual-leadership model in the AIADMK was ended and OPS was expelled from the party for "anti-party" activities during the party meeting.In the meeting, EPS was elevated as the interim General Secretary of the party.

Earlier on September 9 arrived at the party headquarters in Chennai, amid celebrations and a massive gathering of supporters.

When asked about the possibility of the return of OPS back to the party fold, EPS said, "OPS had led the violence at party HQ, how can the party cadre accept his return to the party? He has betrayed the party. OPS is like a chameleon."

EPS further blamed OPS for taking important documents from the party office. He said, "AIADMK's most important documents have been taken by OPS. They have broken the door of the party headquarters. They have stolen documents and broken computers. DMK government has not taken any action despite complaining about the same. We had to approach the High court and now the investigation has started."

In the General council meeting convened on July 11, EPS was elected as the interim General Secretary of the party. Before the meeting, supporters of both the rival factions clashed outside the party headquarters. Following the violent clash, the headquarters was seized by the Revenue Divisional Officer. (ANI)

