New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) The Supreme Court Monday said a plea filed against the decision of the Punjab government to appoint poll strategist Prashant Kishor as an advisor to former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh in the rank of a Cabinet Minister "does not survive for consideration" as the poll expert has resigned from the post.

“The expert has himself resigned on August 4, 2021, as an advisor to the Chief Minister. Lis does not survive for consideration," said a bench comprising Justices S K Kaul and M M Sundresh in its order while disposing of the appeal filed against the decision of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Kishor had resigned as Singh's principal advisor, saying he was taking "a temporary break from an active role in public life."

He had managed the Congress' successful campaign in the 2017 polls and devised programmes such as "Punjab Da Captain" and "Coffee with Captain" to drum up support for the party during the polls.

The top court was hearing an appeal filed by Labh Singh, a retired boxing coach, and Satinder Singh, an advocate, who had contended that Kishor is an expert in organising elections and is assisting parties in various states.

The appeal had stated that the appointment of Kishor as principal advisor to the Chief Minister, in the rank and status of a Cabinet Minister, at the cost of public money is not permissible.

