New Delhi [India], February 14 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday extended its interim order of granting protection from arrest to former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) trainee officer Puja Khedkar, accused of forging her documents to obtain eligibility for the 2022 Union Public Service Commission test.

A bench headed by Justice BV Nagarathna, on the request of Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, granted more time to Delhi police to file its response on Kedkar challenging the Delhi High Court order rejecting her anticipatory bail plea.

The bench asked Kedkar to cooperate in the investigation.

"List after three weeks. Let interim protection be continued till then provided she is cooperating for investigation," ordered the apex court and posted the matter for hearing on March 18.

During the hearing of the case, senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, representing Khedkar, told the bench that she has not been called for questioning by the police and she is willing to cooperate.

On the last date of the hearing, the top court ordered that no coercive steps be taken against Khedkar till the next date of the hearing.

Khedkar is accused of fraudulently availing reservations meant for Other Backward Classes (OBC) and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities in order to clear the Union Public Service Commission exam (UPSC exam).

The Delhi High Court while dismissing anticipatory bail plea had made strong observations against Khedkar saying it's a "classic example of fraud, not only with a constitutional body but also with society and the nation as a whole."

The High Court had emphasised that interrogation is necessary to uncover the conspiracy involved.

The High Court had also highlighted that the father and mother held high-ranking positions, suggesting the possibility of collusion with influential individuals.

Khedkar is facing criminal charges filed by the Delhi Police, accusing her of cheating and unlawfully claiming OBC and disability quota benefits in the civil services examination. (ANI)

