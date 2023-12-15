New Delhi [India], December 14 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Thursday extended the interim bail given to AAP leader Satyendar Jain until January 8, 2024, in a money laundering case.

A bench of Justice Bela M Trivedi and Justice Satish Chandra Sharma also listed the hearing on Jain's bail plea on January 8, 2024.

However, the court noted that Jain had submitted new documents at the last minute without allowing the other side time to verify the same. But the top court sought not to express any opinion on the merits of the case and said that they are inclined to extend the interim order till the next date of hearing.

When the hearing began before the bench, Justice Trivedi remarked that the matter was listed before her bench as Justice AS Bopanna has communicated to the registry that he will not sit after Diwali due to medical reasons and all matters listed before him should be kept as de-part heard.

Justice Trivedi also remarked that Jain must have recovered now.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Jain, apprised the court about the new medical affidavit and informed the bench that Jain had a fall at his residence recently. He has taken the court through a medical report and said that Jain has swelling in his left ankle and tenderness in his chest.

Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for the probe agency, informed the SC that there is a complaint of swelling and no diagnosis of the ailment and the wound is healing.

ASG Raju also said that Jain's fracture is the most common fracture, for which he needs rest. He can be provided with rest in jail.

Meanwhile, the hearing on Jain's bail has witnessed many twists and turns today as Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud explained why the matter was listed before a different combination of benches as there was a matter relating to the extension of bail.

CJI also mentioned that the communication received from Justice Bopanna to take up part of heard matter from him because he will not be able to hear the matter due to medical reasons.

Earlier, Jain's bail plea was partly heard by a bench of Justices AS Bopanna and Bela M Trivedi. Today, the matter is listed before a bench of Justice Trivedi and Justice Satish Chandra Sharma.

Jain underwent surgery on July 21. The interim bail given to Jain on medical grounds is extended from time to time.

On May 26, the top court granted interim bail to Satyendar Jain for six weeks in the money laundering case but imposed various conditions, including refusing to talk with the media or leaving Delhi without permission.

The top court had also given Jain the right to choose any hospital of his choice for his medical treatment. The top court had made it clear that interim bail is considered in medical conditions.

Satyendar Jain has moved to the top court seeking bail in money laundering cases. He has challenged the Delhi High Court order dismissing his bail plea in the money laundering case against him.

Satyendar Jain's lawyer had told the top court that he had lost 35 kg and turned into a skeleton due to this.

Former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain has moved the Supreme Court to challenge the Delhi High Court order dismissing his bail plea in the money laundering case against him.

On April 6, the Delhi High Court dismissed the bail plea of Satyendra Jain. The HC while dismissing the Satyendar Jain bail plea, stated that the applicant is an influential person and has the potential to tamper with evidence. Satyender Jain/applicant, at this stage, can't be held to clear the twin conditions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The HC had kept the order reserved for March 21 after the conclusion of the submissions made by the defence and prosecution sides after multiple hearings.

During arguments in the High Court, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju appeared for the Enforcement Directorate, content that money laundering is crystal clear against Jain and other co-accused.

In his bail plea, Jain stated, "I appeared before the ED on seven occasions. I have cooperated and participated in the investigation. I was arrested five years down the line in 2022."

On November 17, 2022, the trial court dismissed the bail petition of Satyendar Jain. He was arrested on May 30, 2022, under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) by the Enforcement Directorate and is presently in judicial custody in the case.

The ED case is based on a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) complaint registered on the allegation that Satyendar Jain had acquired movable properties in the name of various persons from February 14, 2015, to May 31, 2017, which he could not satisfactorily account for. (ANI)

