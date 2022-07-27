Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 27 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted bail to Chilika MLA Prashant Jagdev who had allegedly rammed his SUV into a crowd injuring more than 20 people including eight policemen near the Banpur block office in Khordha district on March 12 this year.

As per his advocate Manas Chand, the apex court granted bail on the condition that Jagdev shall not go to his assembly constituency for a year. He can only visit with District Magistrate/Collector's permission. The court has also ordered Jagdev to not conduct any meeting(s) with more than five people at a time.

"As per the direction of the Hon'ble Supreme Court, MLA Chilika constituency has been released on bail. The SC has directed the concerned MLA to be released on bail by furnishing a bail bond of Rs 30,000, along with a condition to appear in person before the concerned court of JMFC on August 4,2022," Senior Advocate Manas Chand said.

Jagadev had been arrested in connection with the incident that left 20 people, including 8 police personnel, injured. The irate crowd then dragged and assaulted Jagadev and vandalised his car. For the last four months, he was detained in Banapur jail.

The Chilika MLA had moved the High Court for bail after his plea was rejected by a lower court.

In April, the High Court granted him interim bail for a period of seven days on health grounds. The court had further extended his interim bail period twice till May 11 and 23.

However, no further extension was granted and Jagadev was sent to Banpur Sub Jail after he surrendered on May 23 on the expiry of his bail. He was not even able to cast his vote during the Presidential election held on 18 July. Today, due to a four-week-long strike by the advocate, Jagdev was released from Banapur sub-jail in the presence of his advocate, Manas Chand after giving a PR bond.

"He ran his car over police and civilians resulting in fatalities. A case has been registered against him and Section 144 has been imposed in Banpur," said Alekha C Pahi, Superintendent of Police, Khordha.

According to the police, a huge crowd had gathered outside the Banapur Block Development Office (BDO) for the block chairperson election on March 12 when the suspended Chilika MLA who was driving an SUV, was initially stopped by the crowd as he tried to drive through the crowded road.

The crowd then allegedly assaulted Jagdev and vandalized his vehicle, police said.Severely injured in the attack Jagdev was admitted to a hospital in Bhubaneswar and is undergoing treatment.

Jagdev was suspended from the ruling BJD last year for "anti-party" activities. After being suspended from BJD in September last year for assaulting a BJP leader near Chilika lake, Jagdev was arrested a month after in connection with the incident. He was later sent to jail after a sessions court rejected his bail petition. (ANI)

