New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI)The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted bail to jailed Deepak Sakharam Kulkarni, Director of Pune-based DSK Group of Companies, in an alleged multi-crore rupees economic fraud case.

A bench of justices S A Nazeer and J K Maheshwari allowed the appeal of Kulkarni against the August 17, 2021 order of the Bombay High Court rejecting his bail plea in the case.

“Having heard learned counsel for the parties and having perused the record, we are of the view that the petitioner be released on bail. Therefore, we direct the release of the petitioner on bail subject to the conditions to be imposed by the trial court. The Special Leave Petition is disposed of accordingly..,” the top court said in its order.

Kulkarni was lodged in Yerawada Central jail in Pune following his arrest in 2018 in the alleged multi-crore rupees economic fraud by his group of firms.

Kulkarni and others including the DSK group firms have been facing several criminal cases and one of the complaints alleged that over 30,000 investors were duped to the tune of nearly Rs 2,000 crore by not returning their fixed deposits or paying the promised interest sum.

