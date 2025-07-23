New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): The Supreme Court of India has granted bail to Suraj Chokhani in connection with the Mahadev Betting App money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Raipur.

The case, considered one of the largest in Indian money laundering history, has its origins in Chhattisgarh and involves a complex financial web allegedly orchestrated across borders.

Suraj Chokhani, a resident of Kolkata, was arrested by the ED in March 2024 on allegations that he facilitated the laundering of proceeds of crime generated through the Mahadev App.

According to the ED, these illicit funds were routed into another betting platform and subsequently invested through Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into Indian companies reportedly managed by Chokhani. The funds were then directed into the Indian stock market. The ED had earlier frozen demat accounts of eight such companies--collectively valued at ₹400 crore.

Appearing on behalf of Chokhani, advocate Vijay Aggarwal, along with advocate Yash Agrawal, argued that their client had been in custody for nearly 16 months. Citing Article 21 of the Constitution, which guarantees the fundamental right to a speedy trial, they contended that bail was warranted given the unlikely commencement of trial proceedings anytime soon.

Vijay Aggarwal further argued for parity, stating that other co-accused, including Girish Talreja--alleged owner of the betting site 'Lotus365.com' and accused of laundering ₹2,400 crore--had been granted bail in January 2025. He emphasised that Chokhani's alleged involvement was comparatively minor, limited to managing companies and not owning or operating betting platforms directly.

The defence also challenged the reliability of evidence, pointing out that much of ED's case hinged on statements made by co-accused individuals, which are not admissible in court and are now under retraction. Additionally, Aggarwal asserted that the constitutional right under Article 21 overrides the statutory bar to bail under Section 45 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), referencing Supreme Court rulings in KA Najeeb and V Senthil Balaji to strengthen the case.

It was also argued that the ED has yet to secure cognisance for the second, third, and fourth supplementary complaints--one of which names Chokhani as an accused for the first time. Aggarwal alleged that the ED is continuing to expand its investigation indefinitely by repeatedly amending the ECIR and adding more scheduled offences, thereby prolonging trial commencement. He also stated that the alleged proceeds of crime had already been secured by freezing the demat accounts, reducing any imminent threat of tampering.

Opposing the bail, Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, representing the ED, argued that the magnitude and international scope of the alleged money laundering--spanning operations in Dubai and across India--warranted Chokhani's continued detention.

After hearing both sides, the Supreme Court granted bail, taking note of the extended duration of custody, the fundamental right to a speedy trial, and the absence of trial proceedings. The Court imposed conditions, including a ban on committing similar offences, weekly appearances at the Raipur trial court, and surrender of passports. It also granted liberty to ED to seek bail cancellation in case of violation of terms. The apex court clarified that any requests for relaxation of bail conditions need not be brought before it and may be made directly to the trial court. (ANI)

