New Delhi [India], May 19 (ANI): Former Union Law Minister Ashwani Kumar on Thursday welcomed on Supreme Court's decision to impose one-year rigorous imprisonment on Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu in a three-decade-old road rage case and said that the cost of lives cannot be for just for merely a few rupees.

Speaking to ANI today, Ex-Congress leader Ashwani Kumar said that the Supreme Court, according to its discretion, after hearing the arguments of both the sides, has decided that instead of levying a fine of Rs 1000 in this matter, it sentenced Sidhu to one year of imprisonment.

Also Read | Anurag Thakur: India Set to Add 30 Crore More OTT Users.

"The Supreme Court has proved that the cost of a human's life is not Rs 1000 and the punishment that has been given under the IPC in this case," said Kumar.

"I understand the sentiments of those who used to believe that the Supreme Court has fixed the cost of life at only Rs 1000. I am now satisfied with this decision," Kumar told ANI.

Also Read | Delhi University Asks 32 Colleges to Expedite Appointment of Regular Principals.

Former Law Minister Kumar further said, "Personally, I am sad that after 30 years, Navjot Singh Sidhu was sent to jail and now has no option left after the decision of the Supreme Court. Sidhu will have to face this punishment."

Cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu was awarded a one-year jail term in a 1988 road rage case. The Supreme Court had earlier allowed the review of its May 2018 order exonerating former Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu in the 34-year-old road rage case, in which Patiala resident Gurnam Singh had died.

Kumar also commented on former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar joining the BJP in presence of party president JP Nadda in Delhi.

He said, "It is not surprising that many Congress leaders are feeling hurt for a long time. Jakhar joining BJP is in a way just a trailer and in the coming days, many people, who are feeling uneasy will do the same."

Former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar joined the BJP on Thursday. Jakhar, a prominent leader in Punjab, joined the BJP in the presence of party president JP Nadda just days after he quit the grand old party with a "good luck and goodbye" message. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)