New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday issued a notice on the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) plea seeking the cancellation of bail granted to former Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL) promoter Dheeraj Wadhawan in a multi-crore bank loan scam case.

A bench of Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar issued a notice to Wadhawan on the CBI's appeal against the High Court order, by which he was granted bail.

The apex court sought a response from Wadhawan and posted the matter for hearing on April 28.

The Delhi High Court in September 2024 granted bail to Wadhawan on medical grounds.

Appearing for the CBI, Additional Solicitor General SV Raju told the bench that Wadhawan is a 45-year-old man with no history of serious ailments.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Wadhawan, cited medical reports detailing ailments and said that his client had issues with his kidneys, spine, and heart.

Dheeraj and Kapil Wadhawan were arrested in July 2022. On December 3 of the same year, a trial court granted them statutory bail, holding that the CBI's charge sheet against them and 73 other accused in October 2022 was incomplete. The High Court upheld the trial court's decision in May 2023.

However, in January 2024, the Supreme Court, on CBI's plea cancelled their bail and set aside the High Court order, as the CBI filed its charge sheet within a 90-day statutory period.

The case originates from an FIR based on a Union Bank of India (UBI) complaint. The CBI said the Wadhawan brothers and other accused engaged in a criminal conspiracy to defraud a UBI-led consortium of 17 banks.

CBI has alleged the accused induced the consortium to sanction loans amounting to Rs 42,871.42 crore much of which was siphoned off and misappropriated through falsification of DHFL's financial records and wilful default on repayments of the legitimate dues of the consortium banks. (ANI)

