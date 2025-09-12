New Delhi [India], September 12 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to the Centre and the Election Commission of India (ECI) on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking direction to frame rules for registration and regulation of political parties, in order to ensure secularism, transparency, and political justice.

A division bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi sought Centre and ECI response in four weeks and asked the petitioner to implead all registered and recognised political parties in the case, as any directions in the case would directly affect them.

The petition filed by advocate Ashwini Upadhyay also sought direction to take steps to reduce the menace of corruption, casteism, communalism, criminalisation, and money laundering in politics.

It sought direction to the Centre to frame comprehensive rules governing the registration and functioning of political parties.

The plea alleged that "bogus political parties" were not only posing a serious threat to democracy but also maligning the country by appointing hardcore criminals, kidnappers, drug smugglers and money launderers as national and state office bearers after taking huge amounts of money from them.

"There are no rules and regulations for political parties. Therefore, many separatists have formed their political party to collect donations. Some office bearers of these parties have succeeded in getting police protection also," said the plea.

Referring to a recent media report, the plea claimed that the income tax department found a "fake" political party that was "converting black money into white by deducting 20 per cent commission".

"Transparency and accountability in the working of political parties are essential in public interest as they perform public functions and, therefore, ECI must frame rules and regulations for them," it added.

The PIL said the apex court has initiated various reforms to bring transparency and probity in public life, and "The move to regulate political parties within the ambit of the Constitution would pave the way for robust democratic functioning".

Alternatively, the plea sought a direction to the Law Commission of India to examine the best practices of developed democratic countries and prepare a comprehensive report on the registration and regulation of political parties to reduce corruption and criminalisation in politics. (ANI)

