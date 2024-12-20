New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI): In a significant move to streamline the handling of traffic challans, Supreme Court Judge Justice Manmohan inaugurated the Evening Courts dedicated to addressing traffic violations in the national capital.

The event was attended by various judicial dignitaries, including Delhi HC's Acting Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru, Justice Jyoti Singh and Sanjay Garg, Principal District and Session Judge of Tis Hazari Court and other Judges of district courts.

Justice Manmohan began his address by congratulating the Delhi High Court and the distinguished judiciary for the successful launch of the Evening Courts, describing it as another notable achievement in their pursuit of justice.

He then drew a comparison to the efficient traffic enforcement systems in Western countries, such as the United States, where traffic police play a crucial role in asserting the power of the state. He noted how the strict enforcement of traffic rules in cities like New York, where fines are issued for even minor violations, reinforces the state's presence and authority.

He pointed out that while Delhi had a similar approach in terms of issuing challans due to the installation of cameras and increased policing, a significant issue had emerged--these challans were not being effectively enforced. Despite numerous traffic violations being recorded, the challans were not appearing in the system or being processed by the courts. This created a major backlog, as the violations were not reflected in the judicial system and remained unresolved.

Justice Manmohan credited the current Chief Justice of India, Justice Khanna, for raising the issue with him. He recalled a conversation where Justice Khanna highlighted the ongoing problem with traffic challans not being recorded in the system. In response, Justice Manmohan took the initiative to convene a meeting with district judges to address the issue. He acknowledged the crucial role played by Sanjay Garg and Registrar General Kaljeet Arora in resolving the technical difficulties.

The core problem, Justice Manmohan explained, was that the traffic police and the judicial system were operating on separate servers--one connected to NIC Pune and the other to NIC Delhi. This disconnection between the two systems prevented the challans from being accurately recorded. With the support of the eCommittee of the Supreme Court and after overcoming several hurdles, permissions were obtained to integrate the two systems, paving the way for the launch of the Evening Courts.

He emphasised that the intent behind the initiative was to promote the rule of law. According to Justice Manmohan, when individuals violate traffic rules and are issued challans, but those fines are ignored or discarded, it signals a weak and ineffective system. The introduction of the Evening Courts ensures that all challans are processed, reflected in the system, and complied with, thus restoring the authority of the law. He highlighted that the main purpose of these rules is not to generate revenue for the state but to make roads safer for the common man.

Justice Manmohan also pointed out that over 2.7 crore challans were pending, and this new system would ensure they are properly addressed. The Evening Courts will allow citizens to select a convenient date, time, and location for their hearings, thus making the process more accessible. Initially, 11 pilot courts have been set up across Delhi's districts, with each court handling around 2000 challans.

The initiative, he said, offers several benefits: it reduces the backlog of cases, ensures better compliance with traffic laws, prevents the overload of regular day courts, and optimizes the use of evening courts, which were previously underutilized. Moreover, the use of technology to make the justice system more accessible is a step forward in modernizing the judicial process, making it efficient, responsive, and citizen-centric.

In conclusion, Justice Manmohan expressed his gratitude to all those who contributed to the initiative, calling it a great achievement for both the High Court and the district courts. He also hoped the scheme would serve as a model for other high courts across the country to adopt. (ANI)

