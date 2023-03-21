New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Centre to provide data which may point to less painful, more dignified and socially acceptable methods of executing prisoners other than death by hanging.

The Centre was asked to furnish information related to the mode of execution of the death penalty including the aspects relating to the impact of death by hanging, data on science and technology and any alternative method, which is more suitable to uphold human dignity.

A bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud issued these directions while hearing public interest litigation.

The public interest litigation was filed by advocate Rishi Malhotra, who suggested shooting, injection or electrocution mode of execution of the death sentence instead of hanging.

The court asked Attorney General R Venkataramani, appearing for Centre, to come back to the bench on the next date of hearing and place before it various facts related to the mode of execution of capital punishment.

The court said that it should have better data before it on the impact of death by hanging, the pain caused and the period taken for such death to take place and the availability of resources to effectuate such hanging by death.

The court also sought to know the matter from the point of view of technology and science. The court remarked that today's science suggests that this is the best method or is there another method which is more suitable to uphold human dignity?

The court also sought to know whether they have any data either in India or overseas regarding alternate methods.

The court also suggested that it can form a committee of experts if the Centre has not done such a study.

The court said that it may still come to the conclusion that death by hanging is appropriate but it needs to be aided by a study.

During the hearing, the court noted that in America it was found lethal injection was not right and painful. The court also noted that shooting is barbaric in nature.

The court listed the matter for further hearing in May. (ANI)

