New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to the Centre on a plea seeking stringent steps to curb fraudulent and deceitful religious conversion.

A bench of Justices MR Shah and Krishna Murari sought a response from the Union Ministries of Law and Justice and Home Affairs. The apex court posted the matter for hearing on November 14.

The apex court was hearing a plea filed by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay claiming that fraudulent and deceitful religious conversion is rampant across the country and that the Central government has failed to control its menace.

The plea sought directions from the Law Commission of India to prepare a report and a Bill to control "deceitful religious conversion".

It further sought a declaration from the Court that fraudulent religious conversion and conversion by intimidation, threatening and through gifts and monetary benefits offends Articles 14, 21 and 25 of the Indian Constitution.

The PIL said, "There is not even one district free of religious conversion by hook and cook and the carrot and the stick".

"If such conversions were not checked, Hindus would soon become a minority in India. Thus, the Centre was obligated to enact a country-wide law for the same," it added.

Earlier, the apex court had dismissed a similar petition filed by Upadhyay. (ANI)

