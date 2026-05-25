India News | SC Notice to Centre on PIL for Stricter Prohibition of Child Labour in Entertainment, Hospitality-linked Establishments

New Delhi [India] May 25 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday sought a response from the Central government on a PIL seeking stricter prohibition of child labour in entertainment and hospitality-linked establishments where children are allegedly vulnerable to exploitation.

A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul Pancholi issued notice to the Centre, saying it was a serious issue.

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The apex court was hearing a PIL filed by Just Rights for Children Alliance seeking stricter prohibition of child labour in entertainment and hospitality-linked establishments, including orchestras, dance bars, dance troupes, nautanki performances, massage parlours, spas and salons, where children are allegedly vulnerable to exploitation.

The petition sought directions to the Centre to exercise its powers under Section 4 of the Child and Adolescent Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, 1986, to expand the list of occupations where child employment is absolutely prohibited.

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It sought direction to the Central government to include the employment or performance of children below 18 years in orchestras, dance bars, dance troupes, nautanki performances, massage parlours, spas, salons, and similar establishments depicting children in an obscene or exploitative manner in Part A of the Schedule to the Child and Adolescent Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act (CALPRA), thereby imposing a categorical ban.

The plea also sought a complete ban on child labour in sectors such as massage parlours, gymnasiums, recreational centres and medical facilities by moving them from the regulated category to the prohibited category under the Schedule.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), to formulate a standard operating procedure for rescue and rehabilitation of children found working in such establishments, including those operating under the guise of entertainment, it asked.

The petition contended that loopholes in the law allow children to be employed in sectors vulnerable to abuse and exploitation, stressing the need for stronger safeguards and rehabilitation measures. (ANI)

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