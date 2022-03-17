New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI): The Supreme Court has sought a response from the Karnataka government on a plea challenging the appointment of only one member from the Muslim community to the post of chairman of State Minority Development Corporation.

A bench of Justices Vineet Saran and Aniruddha Bose issued notices to the Karnataka government's Department of Minority Welfare Haj and Wakf, Chairman Karnataka State Minority Corporation and Managing Director, Minorities Development Corporation. The apex court sought response within six weeks.

The top court was hearing an appeal filed by Karnataka state Christian minority community person, Anil Antony, challenging the January 18, 2021 order of the High Court by which it had dismissed plea against the appointment of chairman of Karnataka State Minority Development Corporation only from the Muslim minority community.

Appearing for Antony, advocate GS Mani contended before the bench, that petitioner sought equal participation and representation of other minorities communities person for the appointment of Chairman of Karnataka State Minority Development Corporation.

The plea stated that petitioner has challenged the arbitrary appointment of IAS officers as chairman of Karnataka State Minority Corporation only from the Muslim minority community right from the inception in 1986 and till date, without giving equal participation and representation of other minorities communities like Christian, Sikhs, Jain, Parsis and Buddhist.

"The High Court has failed to consider the discrimination was done to the persons belonging from other minorities religion viz. Christians, Sikhs, Parsis, Jain and Buddhists by the respondent state authority in the matter of appointment of Chairman to the 2nd Respondent, Karnataka Minorities Development Corporation Limited," the appeal against the High Court order stated.

The High Court had dismissed Antony's petition seeking appointment of members from Christians, Sikhs, Parsis, Jain and Buddhists also as the Chairperson of the Corporation on a rotation basis within the time frame fixed by the court.(ANI)

