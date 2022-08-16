New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought a response from the Kerala government on an appeal filed by Nagaland challenging the Kerala High Court's order which upheld the state government's power to regulate lotteries from other states.

The division bench of the high court upheld the amendments brought to Kerala Paper Lotteries (Regulation) Rules in 2018 and said it was within the legislative competence of the State government.

The division bench had set aside a single judge's judgement restraining the Kerala government from interfering with the marketing and sale of lottery tickets of the Nagaland government in the State.

An apex court bench of Justices K M Joseph and Hrishikesh Roy issued notice to the Kerala government and others on Nagaland's appeal challenging the May 21, 2021 order of the high court.

“Issue notice…Respondent-State may file counter affidavit within a period of three weeks,” the bench said.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for Nagaland, submitted that the issue broadly pertained to the interpretation of the Lotteries (Regulation) Act, 1998. PTI PKS

