New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued a notice to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on a plea filed by Arnab Goswami, Editor-in-chief of Republic Media Network, challenging a breach of privilege motion moved against him in the House.

After issuing the notice, a Bench, headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde, posted the matter for hearing after a week.

Senior advocate Harish Salve, appearing for Goswami, contended that privileges of an Assembly could not be used against someone outside of the House.

There could be a breach of privilege only if there is any hindrance, obstruction, interference by a person in the performance of duties or workings of the House, Salve said.

Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik had on September 16 moved the breach of privilege motion against Goswami for allegedly using derogatory language against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and NCP president Sharad Pawar for their alleged inaction in the actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

A similar motion was moved by MLA Manisha Koyande in the Legislative Council. (ANI)

