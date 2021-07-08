New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): Raghav Chadha, the Chairman of the Peace and Harmony Committee of Delhi Assembly welcomed the judgment passed by the Supreme Court in "Ajit Mohan vs Legislative Assembly, NCT of Delhi", stating that the top court recognised that the privileges and power of the Delhi Legislative Assembly's Committee are at par with Parliamentary privileges and those of other Legislative Assemblies.

"The Supreme Court, while dismissing the petition filed by the three petitioners, namely Ajit Mohan, VP and MD of Facebook India, Facebook India itself and Facebook Inc is pleased to recognise the privileges and power of the Delhi Legislative Assembly's Committee is at par with Parliamentary privileges and those of other Legislative Assemblies," Chadha said in a statement.

"The Court has also reaffirmed that as part of these privileges the Committee of Peace and Harmony is entitled to summon 'non-members' to appear before itself in order to assist it in matters of governance that lie within its remit and terms of reference," he added.

Chadha further said, "While a full copy of the judgment is awaited, from the pronouncement in the Court today, it is clear that the Court has reaffirmed and acknowledged the important role of the Committee of Peace and Harmony."

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to quash the summons issued to Facebook India Managing Director Ajit Mohan by the Peace and Harmony committee of the Delhi Assembly Committee seeking his appearance in an inquiry related to Delhi violence.

However, the Court held that the Delhi Assembly's inquiry cannot encroach into "prohibited domains" of law and order and criminal prosecution, as they are subjects under the domain of the Union Government. Therefore, the Court held that any representative of the petitioner can deny answering any question by the committee if it falls within the prohibited domains. (ANI)

