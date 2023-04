New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday declined to entertain former principal secretary Aman Kumar Singh and his wife's plea seeking transfer of a disproportionate assets case against them to CBI and remarked that these days politics are being brought to courtrooms under the garb of legal proceedings.

A bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and also comprising Justice PS Narasimha said that this is not a case for a transfer before the bench.

The top court also remarked that they are observing that politics is brought into court in some form or another in the garb of cases.

The court said that don't think that they are not understanding. The court also told the petitioner that they have remedies available in the case.

The court also remarked that in this case all of this was heard and argued.

The lawyer appearing for Aman Kumar Singh and his wife withdrew the plea after the court was not convinced by the petitioner's argument. (ANI)

