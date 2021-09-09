New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI): The Supreme Court refused to entertain a plea seeking directions for a centralised portal to disseminate real-time information regarding essential commodities related to COVID-19 such as oxygen cylinders, oxygen concentrators and medicines.

A bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud while refusing to hear the plea asked the petitioner to move the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for considering the suggestions including the need for a centralised portal.

"His suggestions may be duly looked into at the appropriate level. The petition is disposed of as withdrawn, with the aforesaid liberty," the Bench stated in its order.

The top court was hearing a petition filed by SFS School Old Boys Association seeking directions for the centralised portal for COVID-19 essential commodities.

Arunpal Singh Behal, appearing in person for the association before the top court, contended that he has certain suggestions in regard to maintaining a centralised portal to disseminate real-time information regarding essential COVID-19 commodities to ensure uniformity and transparency and to curb black marketing and hoarding of supplies. (ANI)

