New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to entertain a plea of former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh seeking direction to the investigating agencies to place the records of preliminary inquiry for court's examination.

However, the Supreme Court has allowed Deshmukh to raise his grievance before an appropriate court.

The ED arrested Anil Deshmukh on the night of November 1, in connection with extortion and money laundering allegations levelled against him by the former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.

Singh had alleged that Anil Deshmukh was involved in several wrongdoings, including asking dismissed Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crore from bars and restaurants in Mumbai. (ANI)

