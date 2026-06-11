India News | SC Refuses to Intervene in Rajya Sabha Election, to Hear Congress Leader Natarajan's Plea Against Her Candidature Rejection on June 12

New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): The Supreme Court has refused to grant an interim stay on the ongoing Rajya Sabha election process in Madhya Pradesh and declined to restrain authorities from declaring the results, according to the counsel representing BJP's Rajya Sabha candidate from Madhya Pradesh, Mahesh Kevat

Advocate Sanket Gupta on Thursday said the court has agreed to list a plea by Congress leader Meenakshi Natarajan, challenging the rejection of her nomination papers, on June 12.

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The statement comes after the apex court heard a mention of the matter by Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who is representing Meenakshi Natarajan.

Addressing mediapersons, advocate Gupta said, "The matter was mentioned by Abhishek Manu Singhvi before the court, but the court refused to intervene in the election process, and when Abhishek Manu Singhvi asked for any kind of interim stay on that, the Court refused to intervene in the election process."

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Gupta further emphasised that the court maintained its stance on non-interference at this stage.

"The court has said we'll hear you tomorrow; the court has not passed any kind of interim order of stay today. The court has said that we will not intervene in the election process," he added.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the plea filed by Meenakshi Natarajan tomorrow. Natarajan moved the top court challenging the rejection of her nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha polls in Madhya Pradesh.

The plea contends that the Returning Officer acted illegally, arbitrarily and with bias, and seeks the immediate setting aside of the decision rejecting her nomination papers.

On Wednesday, a 10-member Congress delegation met with the Election Commission in New Delhi over the rejection of party Rajya Sabha candidate Natarajan's nomination from Madhya Pradesh.

Congress MP and senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi alleged that the Returning Officer's decision to reject the nomination of Natarajan is "perverse" and contrary to the provisions of the Representation of the People Act, as the criminal matter against the Congress candidate has not even reached the stage of cognisance.

Shingvi argued that the nomination of Natarajan had been rejected at a stage far earlier than what the law requires for disclosure.

Congress saw the rejection of nomination papers as a "political conspiracy" to secure all three Rajya Sabha seats for the BJP, while the ruling party questioned Natarajan over the non-disclosure of relevant information. (ANI)

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