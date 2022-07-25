New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday rejected Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan's plea challenging an order of the Allahabad High Court refusing to quash the proceedings against him in an alleged forged birth certificate matter of his son.

A bench of Justices Hemant Gupta and Vikram Nath refused to interfere with the order of the high court saying that it does not see any reason to do so.

Azam Khan had challenged an order of the Allahabad High Court which has rejected his plea.

Azam Khan had urged Allahabad High Court to quash the chargesheet dated April 1, 2019, cognizance taking order dated August 19, 2019, summoning order dated August 19 2019 as well as entire proceedings of the criminal case.

A case was lodged against Azam Khan and others alleging that the hatched well-planned conspiracy for personal interest had got issued two dates of birth certificates of their son, namely, Abdullah Azam Khan, of two different districts.

In February 2020, Allahabad High Court said that the prayer for quashing the impugned chargesheet as well as the proceedings of the entire proceedings of the State case is refused as it did not see any abuse of the court's process at this pre-trial stage and rejected Azam Khan plea.

One birth certificate had been got issued from Nagar Palika Parishad, Rampur and the other was issued from Nagar Nigam, Lucknow, which has been registered on the basis of a duplicate date of the birth certificate on April 21, 2015, issued by Queen Mery Hospital, Lucknow.

The prosecution has further alleged that Mohd. Abdullah Azam Khan had visited foreign countries by illegally using the date of a birth certificate issued by Nagar Palika Parishad, Rampur and had obtained government documents by using the second date of a birth certificate issued by Nagar Nigam, Lucknow.

The two date of birth certificates of Mohd. Abdullah Azam Khan had been got issued by Mohd. Azam Khan and Tanzim Fatima by creating a code and plotting a well-planned conspiracy, for personal benefit and the same had been used, for which First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged, the police said.

Azam Khan walked out of jail on May 20 after Supreme Court granted him interim bail in an alleged case of cheating. Khan was lodged in Sitapur jail since February 2020 as many cases are registered against him. (ANI)

