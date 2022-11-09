New Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a plea challenging the nomination of former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi as a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha by the government.

A bench of justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Abhay S Oka said that it did not find any merit in the petition.

"We find no merit to entertain this petition under Article 32 of the Constitution of India. The writ petition is dismissed," the court said.

The petition was filed by one Satish S Kambiye, who claimed that the former CJI was not eligible to be nominated. The court questioned the petitioner on how can he decide the eligibility as it remarked that the petition was filed for publicity. The court also remarked to the petitioner that he must be happy that they have not imposed any cost for such a petition.

Ranjan Gogoi was the CJI and retired on November 17, 2019. He was later nominated as a member of the Rajya Sabha by the President in March 2020. Protests from the opposition parties marred the nomination of the former CJI as a Rajya Sabha member. (ANI)

