New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected the plea seeking to prohibit Pakistani artists from performing in India and asked the petitioner not to be narrow-minded.

A Bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and SVN Bhatti rejected the plea seeking filed by one Faaiz Anwar Qureshi, a self-proclaimed cine worker.

Qureshi has challenged the Bombay High Court which has dismissed his plea.

In his plea, Quershi has sought to ban employing or soliciting any work or performance from Pakistani artists.

The top court remarked to the petitioner that he should not be so narrow-minded in his thinking.

The petition has sought directions to the Centre to issue appropriate notifications imposing a ban and prohibiting the granting of visas to Pakistani artists. (ANI)

