New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday declined to entertain a plea seeking to make changes to the school curriculum by including chapters on the geography and history of Northeast India, saying that the issue falls within the domain of the education policy.

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud oserved that children should be taught as little as possible since it is information overload now and they should not be burdened with more lessons.

"Including chapters in history, geography is pertaining to (the education) policy and I believe teach children as little as possible since it is all information overload now and every ill in the society does not merit court intervention," the CJI said.

The apex court was hearing a plea filed by a practising advocate, Jyoti Zongluju, who also requested changes in the law to curb racial discrimination.

The bench, which also comprised Justice PS Narasimha' said it could not issue a direction to a law-making authority.

It said such issues fall within the domain of the Executive and the Parliament and the court cannot pass any orders.

"And regarding videos on YouTube on racial discrimination, police is the appropriate authority to look into it," the bench said, disposing of the plea. (ANI)

