New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday reserved the judgement on a plea filed by the Andhra Pradesh government challenging a High Court order staying the government orders relating to the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged Amaravati land scam.

A bench of justices MR Shah and MM Sundresh reserved the judgement after the arguments concluded by the parties concerned in the matter.

"Judgment reserved," the court said and asked the counsel appearing for the respective parties to file short written submissions on or before November 21.

The Andhra Pradesh High Court had in September 2020 stayed the investigation and issued an injunction restraining any media reporting on the issue after the FIR registered by the Anti-Corruption Bureau alleging corruption and illegal land transactions in relation to the shift of the capital to Amaravati following the bifurcation of the state in 2014.

The High Court had said that news regarding the registration of the FIR or in the context of the FIR should not be made public in any electronic, print or social media. (ANI)

