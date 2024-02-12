New Delhi [India], February 12 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Centre and others to file their response to a plea challenging a recommendation by the Lyngdoh Committee that limits the number of times a candidate can contest Student Union elections for certain posts.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and K V Viswanathan issued notice to the Centre and others and listed the matter in April.

The plea was filed by Naveen Prakash Nautiyal and others and represented by advocate Prashant Bhushan. The petitioner has challenged recommendation 6.5.6 of the Lyngdoh Committee.

Rule 6.5.6 of the Lyngdoh Committee Report says that a candidate appearing in student union elections shall have one opportunity to contest for the post of office bearer and two opportunities to contest for the post of executive member.

The petitioners called Rule 6.5.6 unfair as it violates Article 14 of the Constitution. The petition also said that the recommendation failed to satisfy twin conditions.

The Centre had formed a panel under J. M. Lyngdoh, a former Chief Election Commissioner, to give recommendations on issues related to student body elections conducted in education institutions across the country. The Centre has formed the committee after the Supreme Court recommendation. (ANI)

