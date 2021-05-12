Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 12 (ANI): In a sharp attack at the Centre over its handling of the COVID-19 situation in the country, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Wednesday said that the Supreme Court should form a parallel Central government to tackle the crisis.

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Patole said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre has failed to protect the country from the pandemic.

"The Supreme Court should not only form a task force for COVID management but also form a parallel National Government as the Modi-led BJP government has failed to protect the country from the pandemic," he said.

The Congress leader further said that there is a provision in Constitution for this.

Patole also hit out at the Centre for giving priority to the Central Vista project over the vaccination drive against coronavirus.

"BJP chief JP Nadda spoke against Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. I would like to ask, till when they will only target the Gandhi family and do politics? They are undertaking over Rs 20,000 crore Central Vista project but not giving necessary funds for vaccination," he added.

The Supreme Court on May 8 set up a National Task Force for an effective and transparent mechanism for allocating medical oxygen in view of a surge in COVID-19 cases in the second wave of the pandemic.

A Supreme Court bench, headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud, constituted National Task Force (NTF) to assess and recommend the need and distribution of oxygen in the country. (ANI)

