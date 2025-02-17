New Delhi [India], February 17 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday slammed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for its failure to crack down on the alleged illegal and unauthorised commercial construction in Chandni Chowk here.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh indicated directing a CBI probe into the alleged illegal and unauthorised commercial construction in the area.

"We are inclined to (direct) CBI to investigate... in Chandni Chowk. Builders construct like that and you shut your eyes?" asked Justice Kant from the counsel representing the MCD.

The apex court asked MCD to respond as to why a deeper probe should not be ordered and posted the matter for hearing after a week.

During the hearing when the MCD counsel told the apex court that the alleged unauthorised construction was removed pursuant to orders passed by the Delhi High Court, the bench remarked whether the Corporation is being run by builders.

The top court is hearing a petition challenging two orders of the Delhi High Court relating to the removal of unauthorised construction in the Chandni Chowk area. (ANI)

