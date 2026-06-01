India News | SC to Get Five New Judges as Centre Clears Collegium-recommended Names

New Delhi [India], June 1 (ANI): The Supreme Court is set to get five new judges after the Central Government cleared the names recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium, taking the apex court close to its newly expanded sanctioned strength.

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal announced on X that the President of India has approved the appointment of four High Court Chief Justices and Senior Advocate V. Mohana as judges of the Supreme Court under Article 124(2) of the Constitution.

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The appointees are Justice Sheel Nagu, Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court; Justice Shree Chandrashekhar, Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court; Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva, Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court; Justice Arun Palli, Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh; and Senior Advocate Venkita Subramani Mohana.

The appointments come days after the Supreme Court Collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, recommended their elevation on May 27. The Collegium's recommendation was its first major set of appointments under the leadership of CJI Surya Kant, who assumed office in November 2025.

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The development also follows the Centre's decision to increase the sanctioned strength of the Supreme Court from 34 to 38 judges through the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Ordinance, 2026. With the five appointments, the Supreme Court's strength will rise to 37 judges, leaving only one vacancy.

The expansion is aimed at addressing the growing pendency of cases in the apex court and enabling the constitution of more regular Constitution Benches. The latest appointments are expected to strengthen the court's capacity while reflecting considerations of seniority, merit, regional representation and gender diversity in judicial appointments. (ANI)

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