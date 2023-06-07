New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): The Supreme Court will on Friday hear Delhi government's plea challenging the High Court's stay on Delhi Transport Department's notification to stop plying bike-taxi aggregators via platforms like Rapido and Uber.

A vacation bench of justices Aniruddha Bose and Rajesh Bindal adjourned the matter for Friday. Senior advocate NK Kaul, appearing for Uber, stated that his client matter was not listed today.

The Delhi government on May 26 approached the Supreme Court, challenging the High Court's interim order allowing taxi-bike aggregators to continue their operations in the national capital and operate in the city without any license.

The Delhi government sought urgency in this regard stating that the respondents of Uber and Rapido are continuing the use of non-transport vehicles including two-wheelers for the purpose of aggregation and ride pooling which is impermissible under the Motor Vehicles Act read with the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines 2020 without obtaining valid permits.

"Plying the bike taxis by respondents cannot, amongst other reasons, be permitted without complying with conditions like police verification, obligations of installing GPS device, panic buttons, etc to ensure road safety and the safety of passengers", said the Delhi Government.

Adding further, it said, "The respondents are required to get themselves registered and apply for permits after complying with the conditions laid down therein upon its notification and only thereafter, the Respondents can be allowed to continue their business operations in accordance with law". (ANI)

