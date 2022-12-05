New Delhi [India], December 5 (ANI): Supreme Court to hear plea on Tuesday seeking to debar convicted MPs and MLAs from contesting elections for life.

The apex court will also hear a plea to declare all national and regional political parties "public authorities" to bring them under the ambit of the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

Both pleas will be heard tomorrow. (ANI)

