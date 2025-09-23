New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday said that it will pass an order on October 9 on a suo motu matter concerning contamination in Jojari river in Rajasthan.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta said, "We will fix this for orders on October 9."

On September 16, the apex court had taken a suo motu cognisance over the discharge of industrial waste in Jojari river, saying it was affecting hundreds of villages there.

The top court while taking cognisance of the matter had said the discharge of industrial waste, primarily from textile and other factories, in the river was affecting hundreds of villages.

Due to this, the drinking water was not potable there for humans as well as animals and this was affecting the health and other ecosystems there, it said.

The top court had considered the reports of widespread pollution, noting that the environmental and health impacts were severe and required immediate judicial attention.

It had emphasised that the situation required urgent intervention from both the state government of Rajasthan and Central authorities to prevent further harm to the affected population and ensure that industries comply with environmental regulations.

The apex court said, "This court is taking suo motu cognisance with respect to river Marudhara Jojari, Rajasthan, where a lot of industrial waste primarily from textile and tile factories is being discharged making hundreds of villages and the drinking water for animals and humans both not potable." (ANI)

