New Delhi, September 2: The Supreme Court Friday junked a PIL seeking directions to notify Sanskrit as the national language. A bench of Justices M R Shah and Krishna Murari said the right forum for raising the issue is Parliament and not the court.

"Why should we issue notice? We may share some of your views but the right forum to debate this is Parliament. No writ can be issued to Parliament for declaring a language as a national language," the bench observed while dismissing the plea. Supreme Court Rejects PIL Seeking to Notify Sanskrit As National Language.

The top court granted liberty to the petitioner to make appropriate representation before the authorities concerned. The top court was hearing a plea filed by former IAS officer and lawyer K G Vanzara.

