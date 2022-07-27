New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI)The Supreme Court Wednesday upheld the constitutional validity of some provisions of two state laws of Kerala which mandated production of receipt of remittance of welfare fund contribution by transport vehicles owners at the time of paying vehicle tax before the Taxation Officer.

A bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar, Abhay S Oka, and C T Ravikumar held that the two provisions of the Kerala Motor Vehicles Taxation (Amendment) Act and one section of the Kerala Motor Transport Workers' Welfare Fund Act of 2005, which deal with the collection of money for transport workers welfare, were not “repugnant” with the 1988 Central law, the Motor Vehicle Act, and hence constitutionally valid.

Also Read | Parliament Monsoon Session 2022: Price Rise Likely To Be Discussed Early Next Week in Rajya Sabha, Say Sources.

“It is beyond comprehension that the vehicle owner/permit-holder can be heard to argue that he would not pay the dues under the 1985 Act and, yet, would continue with the business of motor transport as usual in the State of Kerala by exploiting the workers on the specious plea that the validity of the permit to operate transport vehicle cannot be interdicted under a State legislation...

“The liability of the vehicle owner/permit-holder to pay welfare fund contribution as well as to pay vehicle tax arises under the legislation enacted by the State Legislature. As such, there is nothing wrong in State Legislature making it compulsory to pay outstanding welfare fund contribution first before accepting the vehicle tax which had become due and payable,” Justice Khanwilkar, writing a 59-page judgement for the bench said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Students in Seoni School Hold Umbrella Inside Classroom As Roof Leaks.

The verdict came on a batch of appeals including the one filed by All Kerala Distributors Association, Kottayam against the high court verdict upholding the validity of the provisions of two state laws.

The top court concurred with the views of the high court and held that the state law provisions were neither contradictory nor repugnant to the central law.

It was argued that the amended provisions of the state laws effectively bootstrapped the obligation to make contributions to the workers' welfare fund with the obligation to pay tax for operating motor vehicles.

In 2005, Kerala amended the laws by introducing sub-section (7) and (8) of Section 46 in the Motor Vehicles Taxation Act, 1976 and Section 8A7 in the Kerala Motor Transport Workers' Welfare Fund Act, 1985.

The effect of these amendments was to mandate production of receipt of remittance of welfare fund contribution at the time of making payment of vehicle tax before the Taxation Officer. Dealing with the challenge to the validity of the provisions, the Kerala High Court had opined that there was no lack of legislative competence in the state legislature.

The top court held that the law made by Parliament “does not touch upon or deal with the field of the manner of levy of vehicle tax and collection thereof.”

“A priori, we have no hesitation in concluding that the provisions of the 1976 Act and the 1985 Act, enacted by the State Legislature, are only intended to ensure that the vehicle owner/permit-holder does not remain in arrears of either the welfare fund contribution or the vehicle tax both payable under the State enactments.

“These provisions are in no way in conflict with the law made by the Parliament (1988 Act). The State enactments do not create any new liability or obligation in relation to the permit issued under the 1988 Act (Central legislation), but it provides for dispensation to ensure timely collection of the welfare fund contribution as well as vehicle tax payable by the same vehicle owner/permit-holder,” it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)