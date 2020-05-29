India News | Scale Up COVID-19 Testing Capacity: UP CM to Officials

Lucknow May 29 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday stressed on scaling up the testing capacity for COVID-19 in the state and directed officials to improve the functioning of testing labs.

At a meeting with senior officials to review the lockdown situation, the chief minister asked officials to improve functioning of testing labs through micro- planning and directed them to increase COVID-19 testing capacity to 10,000 per day, an official spokesperson said.

Seeking information about training of technical workers for proper running of ventilators, the chief minister said regular rounds should be undertaken by doctors in all the medical colleges and hospitals.

Expressing satisfaction over availability of pulse oximetres in districts and the working of quarantine centres as well as community kitchens, the chief minister emphasised on maintaining proper cleanliness and sanitation while directing officials to provide food to all the needy people.

The chief minister said over 27 lakh labourers and workers have safely returned to the state so far and the process to bring them back, free of cost, would continue.

Noting that his government was committed to bring back labourers safely, he said other states have been requested to provide a list of such workers so that arrangements for their return can be made.

The trains to bring them back, free of cost, would be run till the time all those willing to return are not back, the spokesperson said, adding that the chief minister also assured that migrants returning home, if found healthy during screening, will be sent home to remain in quarantine along with Rs 1,000 sustenance allowance.

He directed officials to make ration cards of migrant workers to ensure that they get foodgrains on a regular basis.

He also asked them to continue dialogue with the members of the monitoring committees, both urban and rural, to take their feedback.

Adityanath asked officials to make preparations for the campaign to distribute food grains set to start from June 1 apart from ensuring proper arrangements at the wheat purchase centres.

In view of the the threat of locusts attack in some parts of the state, he asked officials to remain alert and ensure that no problem is caused because of it.

