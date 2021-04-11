Srinagar, Apr 11 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday directed all deputy commissioners in the valley to ensure that COVID-appropriate behaviour is adopted by the people and passed instructions to make serious efforts to scale up the vaccination.

Sinha chaired a meeting of all deputy commissioners of the valley here in order to receive a first-hand appraisal of the administration's response towards addressing public issues, besides ensuring transparency and accountability in the governance system, an official spokesman said.

The meeting at Raj Bhavan here was also attended by Kashmir Divisional Commissioner Pandurang K Pole and Kashmir IGP Vijay Kumar.

With regard to management and containment efforts to control COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir, the Lt governor directed the officers to ensure that COVID-appropriate behaviour is adopted by the people in their respective jurisdictions, the spokesman said.

Sinha instructed the officers to make serious efforts to scale up vaccination in all districts, he said.

He said the officers are the face of administration and exhorted them to discharge their duties with utmost sensitivity and responsibility, and put in best efforts to mitigate the problems of the people.

Sinha directed them to hold grievance redressal interaction with people at least three days a week in their respective offices to redress genuine grievances at the earliest.

In view of the upcoming holy month of Ramadan and Navratri festival, the Lt governor directed the DCs to ensure all basic facilities to the people in their respective districts.

He asked the officers to make sure that uninterrupted power and water supply is made available particularly during Sehri and Iftar so that people do not face any difficulty during the holy month of Ramadan.

While underscoring the importance of Block Diwas, Sinha said it is an important administrative intervention and called upon the officers to use this platform optimally for public service delivery and redressing grievances of the people.

He also instructed the visiting officers to chalk out rational plans for Block Diwas programmes in their respective districts, and audit the grievances received and settled.

For the upcoming Amarnath yatra, the Lt governor directed the deputy commissioners to ensure a fully functional toilet facility at designated places in the districts through which the yatra passes, within the set time frame.

He called for synergizing the inter-departmental efforts to provide adequate facilities to the pilgrims.

While reviewing the activities under “Azaadi ka Amrut Mahotsav”, Sinha asked the DCs to identify people from their districts who have played an important role in the Indian freedom struggle and in safeguarding the territorial integrity of J-K and felicitate them in the ongoing celebrations.

The L-G also directed the officers to ensure the hoisting of the national flag on all government buildings and establishments under their jurisdiction following proper protocols and laid down procedures, the spokesman said.

Underlining the significance of e-Governance, he directed officials to update the websites of all government departments dynamically with all important information, including beneficiary lists and details of welfare schemes, for people in the most user-friendly way.

Sinha instructed the district officers to make tangible efforts towards implementation of e-Office system at the district level.

The Lt governor directed the officers to put the list of works identified under the Back to Village programme, and those which have been completed, at vital public places across all the panchayats for the information of people.

He directed for laying specific thrust on the development of playfields in panchayats, implementation of Forest Rights Act, developmental needs of border villages, implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission, and removing illegal encroachments from the state land.

Sinha also instructed for discouraging the practice of poppy and bhang cultivations by replacing such practices with cash crop cultivation.

He passed specific directions for tapping the tourism potential of uncovered areas for the socio-economic upliftment of the local population, the spokesman said.

