New Delhi, Jun 22 (PTI) There was light to moderate rainfall in many parts of north India, including in the national capital, on Monday and more is likely in the next few days as the southwest monsoon is set to advance further into the region by June 24-25.

The rains are a result of a trough running from north Punjab to northwest Bay of Bengal across Haryana, south Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and north coastal Odisha, meteorological department officials said, adding that no significant rise in temperatures was likely in the country in the next 2-3 days.

An India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin issued in the afternoon said conditions were becoming favourable for the advance of the monsoon into more parts of Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand during the next 24 hours and into Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, remaining parts of Uttar Pradesh and some parts of Rajasthan during the subsequent 48 hours.

Delhi witnessed a spell of rains on Monday morning which kept the mercury in check but left many areas in the city waterlogged. The weather office said rains would continue over the next few days as the monsoon was expected to reach the city on Wednesday.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for Delhi, recorded a maximum of 36.7 degrees Celsius. The city received 43.8 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period till 8:30 am.

The regional forecasting centre of the IMD said on and off pre-monsoon rains are going to continue in the national capital on Monday and Tuesday.

Several areas of eastern Rajasthan received rainfall on Monday and the weather office in Jaipur predicted more downpour in many parts of the state on Tuesday.

With 43.8 degrees Celsius, Sriganganagar was the hottest recorded place, followed by 42.9 degrees Celsius in Bikaner, 42.3 degrees Celsius in Jaisalmer, 41.2 degrees Celsius in Jodhpur, 41 degrees Celsius in Barmer, 40.4 degrees Celsius in Ajmer, 39.5 degrees Celsius in Churu, 39 degrees Celsius in Jaipur and 38.6 degrees Celsius in Kota, the Jaipur weather office said.

It said 54 mm rainfall was recorded in Deogarh of Kota. Apart from this, there were showers at many places in Alwar, Tonk, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Jaipur, Baran and Jhalawar districts.

Heavy rains may occur in Chittorgarh, Bhilwara, Dungarpur, Pratapgarh and Jhalawar districts of eastern Rajasthan, it said.

On the other hand, strong winds along with thunderstorm is likely in Jaipur, Alwar, Sikar, Jhunjhunu, Churu, Sriganganagar, Bikaner and Hanumangarh district, the weather office added.

The maximum temperatures hovered below normal limits in Haryana and Punjab on Monday, with common capital Chandigarh recording a high of 34.5 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature in Chandigarh was three notches below the normal, it added.

Ambala in Haryana recorded a high of 34.8 degrees Celsius, down three notches against the normal. Hisar recorded a high of 35 degrees Celsius, six degrees below the normal. Karnal recorded a high of 34 degrees Celsius, three below normal.

Amritsar in Punjab registered a maximum of 37.5 degrees Celsius, one degree below the normal.

Ludhiana and Patiala also recorded below-normal maximum temperatures at 34.9 degrees Celsius and 35.5 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to the weather forecast for Punjab, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely at a few places on Tuesday, at most places on Wednesday and at many places on Thursday.

The forecast for Haryana said light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely at a few places on Tuesday and at most places on Wednesday and Thursday.

Light to moderate rains lashed many areas in eastern Uttar Pradesh and a few places in the western part of the state on Monday, the weather office in Lucknow said.

There was thunderstorm and heavy downpour in isolated places in the eastern part of the state where the monsoon is active, it said.

The weather office said heavy rain is likely at isolated places in the eastern region and thunderstorm accompanied with lightening is expected at a few places across the state on Tuesday.

The Met forecast rain or thundershower at most places in the state on Wednesday and Thursday.

