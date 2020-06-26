New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday announced that the scheduled international commercial passenger services to and from the country will remain suspended till July 15 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"In continuation of the circular dated May 30, 2020, on the subject cited above, the competent authority has decided that Scheduled International commercial passenger services to/from India shall remain suspended till 2359 hrs IST of July 15, 2020," the DGCA said in a circular on Friday.

Also Read | OnePlus' Upcoming Mid-Range Smart TV Will Be Thinner Than the Display of OnePlus 8 Smartphone, Confirms CEO Pete Lau.

The circular said that the restriction will not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by the DGCA.

"However, International Scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authorities on case to case basis," the circular said.

Also Read | Goa HSSC Result 2020 Declared: 86.83% Pass, Check GBSHSE 12th Board Exam Result Online at gbshse.gov.in.

International commercial flights have been suspended ever since the lockdown was first imposed in the last week of March in a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the country.

Notably, several international flights have been arranged for the repatriation of stranded Indian nationals in different countries due to the COVID-19 pandemic as part of the Central government's Vande Bharat Mission. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)