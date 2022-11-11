Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 11 (ANI): Amid severe waterlogging in Chennai in the wake of heavy rainfall, five weddings scheduled at the Anjineyar temple in Pulianthope were delayed on Friday.

There was no respite from waterlogging in the sate capital even on Friday, as brides and grooms lined up outside the temple for wedding ceremonies, drenched, while many more were seen wading through waterlogged streets.

While the weddings were scheduled for months, rainwater from the downpour over the last few days flooded the temple premises, throwing all scheduled plans and events into disarray.

"The temple was waterlogged and we were drenched. I appeal to the government to take immediate steps to, at least, clear the rainwater from the temple and other public places," a groom gathered outside the temple said.

With the rains refusing to abate, the state government on Friday announced that schools and colleges across several districts of Tamil Nadu will remain closed.

State Health Minister Ma Subramanian had earlier said te continuing has presented many challenges and the state government was engaged in reviewing the waterlogging situation.

State minister for the Municipal Administration, KN Nehru, also outlined the measures taken by the state and local administrations to tackle issues arising out of waterlogging.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had on Thursday issued a fresh rain alert for the state, following which a holiday was declared in all schools and colleges of Tiruvallur, Sivaganga, Madurai, Kancheepuram, Dindigul and other districts on Friday.

"Based on the rain forecast for tomorrow, a holiday has been declared for all schools and colleges in Tiruvallur district for tomorrow," the Tiruvallur district collector had tweeted on Thursday.

Schools and colleges remained closed in Kancheepuram and Madurai districts, while in Sivaganga and Dindigul districts, too, educational institutions remained shut.

The IMD said a low-pressure trough had formed over the Southwest Bay of Bengal, off the Sri Lanka coast, with an associated cyclonic circulation which was likely to become more marked over the next 24 hours.

"The low-pressure area over Southwest Bay of Bengal, off the Sri Lanka coast, with associated cyclonic circulation extending upto mid-tropospheric levels persists. It is likely to become more marked during the next 24 hours," IMD had said in a tweet.

Amid the continuing wet weather, municipal workers in Chennai are busy unclogging sewer lines to reduce waterlogging in the city. (ANI)

