Chandigarh, Oct 11 (PTI) Punjab Social Justice Minister Raj Kumar Verka on Monday directed to issue a "chargesheet" to five employees in connection with the alleged multi-crore post-matric SC scholarship scam.

Later, the employees will be asked to furnish a reply on the charges mentioned in it, officials said. The exercise is part of department action against erring employees.

The employees to whom it will be issued include Deputy Director Parminder Singh Gill.

The officials have been accused of illegal disbursal of funds.

In an official statement here, Verka said those found involved in the scam will face action and he would personally ensure fair and transparent probe into the matter.

He said the colleges involved in the scam will also face strict action. Verka said he has ordered to initiate strict action against such institutions.

The scam had surfaced last year following a report by the then additional chief secretary, discovering alleged misappropriation of Rs 55.71 crore.

The report had also questioned the role of the then Social Justice Minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot in allegedly shielding those involved in the scam.

The then chief minister Amarinder Singh had then directed the then state chief secretary to conduct a thorough probe.

The chief secretary's report, based on the findings of a three-member panel of IAS officers, had exonerated Dharamsot.

