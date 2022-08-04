Kolkata, Aug 4 (PTI) A school student from the city's Kalighat area died on Thursday allegedly due to Dengue, a senior official of the hospital, where the boy was undergoing treatment since last week, said.

The state health department is yet to declare it as Dengue death, an official said.

Bishak Mukherjee, a Class 8 student of St Helen's School was a resident of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Kalighat area.

The boy was admitted to a private hospital on Sunday with high fever, a health department official said.

"The boy's condition deteriorated on Wednesday night and he died this morning," the official added.

