Mahabubabad (Telangana) [India], July 23 (ANI): Amid the excessive rainfall in Telangana, a school bus carrying 16 students got stuck in water in Narsimhulapet Mandal of Mahabubabad district in Telangana.

According to Mahabubabad collector Shashanka, the incident took place on Friday and a bus was stuck in between Dantalapally and Narasimulapet Mandal, near Kothavagu.

"In spite of giving warnings, the private school bus driver went ahead in the area and got stuck. There were 16 students in the bus and all of them have been rescued," said Shashanka.

The collector further stated that the road has now been closed for traffic.

Many areas of Telangana have been facing incessant rainfall since last week. Earlier, Telangana government had directed that people living in low-lying areas should be identified and shifted to special camps. (ANI)

